Five Key Charts To Watch In Global Commodities This Week

Bad news is piling up for the fake-meat industry. Archer-Daniels-Midland Co. last week said it was reassessing a planned expansion of plant-based protein at an Illinois facility due to disappointing demand. The once-hot fake meat sector has faced a growing number of setbacks, with high prices and odd tastes and textures making the costly products easy to cross off shopping lists as consumers struggle with food inflation. A growing number of alternative-protein companies are shutting down, laying off staff and selling themselves. Meanwhile, venture capital funding of the sector fell almost 40% last year from the peak in 2021, according to PitchBook data, after surging in the aftermath of Beyond Meat Inc.’s 2019 initial public offering. The trend is likely to worsen this year.