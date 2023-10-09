Fitch Upgrades Tata Steel To ‘BBB-’; Outlook Stable

Fitch Ratings upgraded Tata Steel Ltd. from 'BB+' to 'BBB-’ and maintained its outlook as'stable,' citing a reduction in uncertainty and financial risk from its U.K. operations and the likely increase in capex.

The rating agency also upgraded the ratings of Tata Steel subsidiary ABJA Investment Co. Pte. to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'.

Fitch expects an improvement of GBP 150–170 per tonne in its cost base in the U.K. following the capacity transformation, which is significantly higher than the unit loss in FY23.