Fitch Upgrades Tata Steel To ‘BBB-’; Outlook Stable
Fitch also upgraded the rating of Tata Steel subsidiary ABJA Investment Co. Pte. to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'.
Fitch Ratings upgraded Tata Steel Ltd. from 'BB+' to 'BBB-’ and maintained its outlook as'stable,' citing a reduction in uncertainty and financial risk from its U.K. operations and the likely increase in capex.
The rating agency also upgraded the ratings of Tata Steel subsidiary ABJA Investment Co. Pte. to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'.
Fitch expects an improvement of GBP 150–170 per tonne in its cost base in the U.K. following the capacity transformation, which is significantly higher than the unit loss in FY23.
Apart from expecting the cost competitiveness to improve, the ratings agency said, “Tata Steel continues to benefit from a one-notch uplift from potential support from the Tata Group.”
The low cost base in India is a significant competitive advantage amid volatile steel prices, underpinning its credit profile, Fitch said. “Indian operations derive almost 100% of their iron ore and 22% of their coal requirements through the company's mines, and its plants in Kalinganagar and Jamshedpur are among the lowest-cost assets in the world.”
The rating agency expects the company’s FY24–FY26 capex to be 30% higher than the FY23 level. “We believe Tata Steel will focus on the next phase of capacity growth in India from FY25, in addition to the planned capex in the U.K., to achieve its target of around 40 mtpa of capacity by 2030.”
In terms of earnings, Fitch said that Tata Steel's consolidated sales volume will rise by 2% in FY24 after falling in FY23 due to lower sales in Europe.
Fitch On Tata Steel
Profitability in U.K. operations to improve significantly.
Strong cost base in India grants it a significant competitive advantage.
Average annual capex over FY24–FY26 to be around 30% higher than the FY23 level.
Expect volume to jump by 6% in FY25 and 7% in FY26.
Significant capex could result in negative free cash flow over the next three years.
There is a 'medium' strategic incentive for the Tata Group to provide support to the company.
Last month, Moody’s raised the company's long-term rating to 'Baa3' from 'Ba1', based on its strong credit profile due to its "solid" market position in India.
Moody’s revised Tata Steel's outlook to 'stable' as it expects an improvement in the company's profit and debt reduction efforts.
In September, S&P Global said that Tata Steel's £1.25 billion green push in the U.K. is expected to lower its earnings volatility, and the shift to electric arc furnaces will also improve the overall cost structure.
Shares of Tata Steel closed 1.63% lower at Rs 123.85 apiece before the ratings upgrade, as compared with a 0.72% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50.