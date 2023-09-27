India’s Inclusion In JPMorgan Bond Index To Have Marginal Impact In Near Term: Fitch

India's joining JPMorgan's Emerging Market Global Bond Index could lower funding costs and support the development of domestic capital markets, but direct positive effects on India’s credit profile will be marginal in the near term, Fitch Ratings Inc. said.

According to Fitch, India’s high government debt and interest/revenue ratios are weaknesses in its credit profile. The effect of JP Morgan index inclusion will be small in the near term "as its impact on fiscal credit metrics is unlikely to be significant," it said in a Sept. 27 note.

The inclusion of Indian bonds in the JP Morgan index begins in June 2024 with a weight of 1%, increasing 1% each month until it reaches 10% by April 2025.

The agency expects inclusion in the indexes could facilitate about $24 billion in passive inflows between June 2024 and March 2025 into India's government bond market. Overseas investors currently account for 1.6% ($19 billion) of the market as of the second quarter of 2023.