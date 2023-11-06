Fitch Raises India’s Medium-Term Potential GDP Growth To 6.2%

India's medium-term potential GDP growth has been revised upward by Fitch Ratings, while reaffirming that the economy remains below its pre-pandemic growth path.

"In India’s case, potential growth has increased by 0.7 percentage points to 6.2% given an improvement in the employment rate and a modest increase in the working-age population forecast," Fitch Ratings said in a release on Monday.

However, even after subsequent recoveries, GDP in 2022 was generally still far below levels implied by extrapolating pre-pandemic trends, particularly in India, Indonesia and Mexico, the release said.

The 2020 pandemic-caused recession was severe in some emerging markets, with very large GDP declines in Mexico, South Africa and India but only a mild contraction in Korea and moderately positive growth in Turkiye and China.

The subsequent economic recovery was strong in most EM economies as governments increased fiscal spending, global trade recovered and private consumption rebounded following the re-opening of economic activity, it said. Most of the EM economies now look like they will suffer a permanent loss of output to varying degrees relative to pre-pandemic expectations despite these strong recoveries, it said.

One very approximate way of assessing the long-term GDP damage to the economy from the pandemic is to observe GDP in 2022 compared to the level implied by extrapolating our pre-pandemic estimates of potential growth forward from 2019, the ratings agency said. "The larger the gap, the higher the likelihood that the economic shock will reduce potential growth."

On this metric, India, Indonesia, Mexico and South Africa fared the worst in 2022, with their economies 10.8%, 8.4%, 7.2% and 5.1% smaller than they would have been in the absence of the pandemic shock.