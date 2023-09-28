BQPrimeBusiness NewsFitch Cuts Bangladesh’s Outlook to Negative as Reserves Decline
Fitch Cuts Bangladesh’s Outlook to Negative as Reserves Decline

Bangladesh’s sovereign rating outlook was cut by Fitch Ratings to negative from stable as declining reserves and a squeeze in dollar liquidity increased the South Asian nation’s vulnerability to shocks.

28 Sep 2023, 12:57 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
People browse battery and solar powered hand fans in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Bangladesh recently announced as much as 52% rise fuel oil prices, a record jump for the nation, sparking street protests. The power crisis was made worse after volatile global prices forced Bangladesh out of the spot market for liquefied natural gas cargoes. Photographer: ANIK RAHMAN/Bloomberg

Fitch joins S&P Global Ratings in downgrading the outlook on Bangladesh even after the South Asian country secured a $4.7 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund in January. Moody’s Investors Service cut Bangladesh’s credit rating in May.

“The country’s incremental policy response, including exchange-rate system changes, and continued support from external official creditors, has been insufficient to stem the fall in foreign reserves and resolve domestic US dollar-liquidity strains,” analysts led by Sagarika Chandra said in a statement Monday. 

The long-term rating was affirmed at BB-, below investment grade and at par with South Africa. Bangladesh should be able to meet its external debt obligations over 2024-2025, even with lower external buffers, Fitch said.

Reserves will remain under pressure due in part to a still-managed exchange rate, elevated oil prices and a further relaxation of import restrictions, Fitch said. This in turn will widen the current-account deficit through to 2025, it added. 

While the central bank pledged in June to shift to a market-driven exchange rate, the currency is still capped though the limit has been gradually eased in recent months. The nation’s dollar stockpile dropped to $21.7 billion as of Sept. 13, based on IMF rules, from $24.7 billion in June. 

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

