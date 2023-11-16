Fitch Affirms UltraTech Cement With 'BBB-' Ratings, Stable Outlook

Fitch Ratings affirmed UltraTech Cement Ltd.'s long-term foreign and long- term currency issuer default with the lowest investment grade rating of 'BBB-' with a 'stable' outlook.

The credit rating agency also affirmed the company's $400 million, 2.8% senior, unsecured noted due in 2031 with the same rating of 'BBB-'.

"The notes are rated at the same level as UltraTech's IDRs because they represent its direct, unconditional, unsecured and unsubordinated obligations," the agency said.