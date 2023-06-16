Fitch Affirms Stable Outlook To $362.5 Million Debt Of Adani Green Energy RG2

Fitch Ratings has affirmed a 'BBB-' rating on Adani Green Energy Ltd. Restricted Group 2's $362.5 million senior secured notes (bonds), implying a low risk of default.

Assigning a stable outlook, the rating agency said that the credit assessment is supported by the company's 570 MW solar portfolio across two Indian states and long-term fixed-price power purchase agreements.

Adani Green Energy Ltd.'s Restricted Group 2 consists of 570 MW of polycrystalline solar projects, a proven technology with a long operating history, a Fitch rating issued on Friday said.

"We regard the operation of these types of solar projects as straightforward, and the solar modules are provided by internationally known suppliers," it said.

It stated that Fitch Ratings has affirmed AGEL RG2's $362.5 million senior secured, largely amortising notes due 2039 at 'BBB-'.

The outlook is stable; it held.

Explaining the rating rationale, it explained that AGEL RG2's credit assessment is supported by its 570 MW solar portfolio across two Indian states, moderately volatile generation record at portfolio level, long-term fixed-price power purchase agreements, commercially proven technology, experienced operations and maintenance contractors, and strong credit metrics.