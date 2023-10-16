BQPrimeBusiness NewsFitch Affirms ICICI Bank, Axis Bank Issuer Rating
Fitch Affirms ICICI Bank, Axis Bank Issuer Rating

The outlook on the rating is stable, Fitch said in a statement.

16 Oct 2023, 10:06 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A ICICI Bank branch exterior. (Source: Vijay Sartape BQ Prime)</p></div>
A ICICI Bank branch exterior. (Source: Vijay Sartape BQ Prime)

Fitch Ratings on Monday affirmed issuer rating of ICICI Bank Ltd. and Axis Bank Ltd. at 'BB+' and said there are expectations of a moderate probability of extraordinary state support compared to large state banks.

The outlook on the rating is stable, Fitch said in a statement.

Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based Axis Bank and ICICI Bank's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB+', the global agency said in two separate rating commentaries.

The agency has also affirmed both the bank's Government Support Rating (GSR) at 'BB+' and its Viability Rating (VR) at 'BB'.

Fitch said the long-term IDR of both banks is driven by its GSR.

"The GSR is one notch below India's sovereign rating (BBB-/Stable), reflecting Fitch's expectation of a moderate probability of extraordinary state support for Axis relative to large state banks. The stable outlook mirrors that on the sovereign rating," it added.

