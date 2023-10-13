Fitch Affirms Bharat Petroleum At 'BBB-' With Stable Outlook
Fitch Ratings Inc. affirmed Bharat Petroleum Corp.'s long-term foreign currency issuer default rating at 'BBB-', with a'stable' outlook, citing strong support received from the government.
The rating agency also affirmed the rating on subsidiary BPRL International Singapore Pte.'s U.S. dollar guaranteed notes at 'BBB-'.
Reflecting its position as one of India's top three oil marketing companies, Fitch maintains Bharat Petroleum's standalone credit profile at 'BB+', according to a note.
The rating agency said that the record of state support is "strong." "BPCL has in the past received tangible support from India through Parliament-approved subsidies to meet under-recoveries on products sold below market prices and indirect government support for its overseas upstream acquisitions."
As Bharat Petroleum is a key state borrower, Fitch sees the financial implications of a default as "strong".
A default by the state-owned oil marketing company would "disrupt economic activity and significantly affect India's energy security, as BPCL and other state-owned OMCs play a key role in importing crude oil to meet a large share of India's energy needs".
With the government's increasing infrastructure spending and a pickup in industrial activity, the agency expects low-to-mid single-digit demand growth in the medium term. The marketing volume will "moderate to 5% in FY24 after a 12.5% rise in FY23, aided by post-pandemic pent-up demand".
As crude oil prices fall to $78.8 per barrel, Bharat Petroleum's marketing segment will turn profitable in the fiscal following large losses in the previous year, it said.
As the company undertakes new projects, Fitch expects the capex to rise to Rs 25,000 crore in fiscal 2026 from Rs 10,000 crore in the current fiscal.
The new project at Bina in Madhya Pradesh, to expand refining capacity to 11 million tonne from 7.8 MT, will lead to an increased share of petrochemicals in BPCL's overall profit, it said.
With a rights issue of up to Rs 18,000 crore, the Ebitda net leverage improved to 1.6 times in the current fiscal, according to Fitch.
Shares of Bharat Petroleum closed 0.29% lower at Rs 347.70 apiece as compared with a 0.22% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50.