Fitch Affirms Bharat Petroleum At 'BBB-' With Stable Outlook

The rating agency said that the record of state support is "strong." "BPCL has in the past received tangible support from India through Parliament-approved subsidies to meet under-recoveries on products sold below market prices and indirect government support for its overseas upstream acquisitions."

As Bharat Petroleum is a key state borrower, Fitch sees the financial implications of a default as "strong".

A default by the state-owned oil marketing company would "disrupt economic activity and significantly affect India's energy security, as BPCL and other state-owned OMCs play a key role in importing crude oil to meet a large share of India's energy needs".