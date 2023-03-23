Fitch Affirms 'BBB-' Rating For Adani Ports On Limited Impact Of Hindenburg Report
Fitch expects Adani Ports' financial flexibility to remain supported by its robust portfolio of seaports.
Fitch Ratings on Thursday affirmed the long-term foreign currency issuer default rating for Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. at 'BBB-', while keeping the outlook stable.
The credit ratings agency said the rating affirmation reflects its view that the Hindenburg report has limited near-term impact on Adani Ports' cost of funding and access at the current rating level.
Fitch expects Adani Ports' financial flexibility to remain supported by its robust portfolio of seaports. The company's internal cash surplus is sufficient to cover near-term operations and debt obligations as well as its budgeted capex, the agency said in its ratings commentary.
"About half of APSEZ's cargo is sticky, which includes contractual take-or-pay cargo, cargo that is unlikely to be diverted to other ports due to infrastructure restrictions, such as the lack of facilities to handle crude oil, and cargo from joint-venture partners. APSEZ has timing flexibility in its expansion projects," Fitch said.
While the company's management has budgeted capex of Rs 4,500 to Rs 4,500 crore for the fiscal ending March 2024, "this could be restricted to maintenance capex of about 10% of the total capex budgeted", the ratings agency said.
However, governance weaknesses at the sponsor level and other Adani Group entities can expose Adani Ports to higher contagion risks, hindering financial flexibility, Fitch highlighted.
These shortcomings include highly concentrated shareholding structures across group entities and aggressive debt-funded investments at some entities, the report said.
The company's financial profile is stronger than that commensurate with a 'BBB-' rating.
Shares of Adani Ports closed 0.36% lower on Thursday at Rs 654.95 apiece, compared with a 0.5% decline in the benchmark Sensex.
Of the 21 analysts covering Adani Ports, all have a 'buy' rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg data, with a 12-month price target of Rs 802.56.
