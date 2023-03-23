Fitch Affirms 'BBB-' Rating For Adani Ports On Limited Impact Of Hindenburg Report

Fitch Ratings on Thursday affirmed the long-term foreign currency issuer default rating for Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. at 'BBB-', while keeping the outlook stable.

The credit ratings agency said the rating affirmation reflects its view that the Hindenburg report has limited near-term impact on Adani Ports' cost of funding and access at the current rating level.

Fitch expects Adani Ports' financial flexibility to remain supported by its robust portfolio of seaports. The company's internal cash surplus is sufficient to cover near-term operations and debt obligations as well as its budgeted capex, the agency said in its ratings commentary.

"About half of APSEZ's cargo is sticky, which includes contractual take-or-pay cargo, cargo that is unlikely to be diverted to other ports due to infrastructure restrictions, such as the lack of facilities to handle crude oil, and cargo from joint-venture partners. APSEZ has timing flexibility in its expansion projects," Fitch said.