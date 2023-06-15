Fiscal Deficit May Narrow To 4.5% By 2026; Average Capital Investment Rising, Says CEA

The average capital investment in many sectors is growing at more than 20%, and there are multiple indicators pointing to a momentum in the economy, Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran said on Thursday.

He exuded confidence that the finance ministry's target of narrowing the fiscal deficit to 5.9 in the current financial year and to 4.5% in 2025-26 would be achieved.

Addressing FICCI's special interactive session on "Indian economy@100 - Journey to the Amrit Kaal", the CEA said that last year many sectors saw average capital investment growing at more than 20%. In fact, in the hotels and hospitality sector, there was an 80% growth in capital expenditure in fiscal 2023 over fiscal 2022, he said.