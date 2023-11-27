First Sovereign Gold Bonds To Mature On Nov. 30. Here's How Much Investors Made From The First Issue

The Reserve Bank of India has set a redemption price of Rs 6,132 for the first tranche of sovereign gold bonds, which will be due for redemption on Nov. 30.

The regulator has set the redemption price of SGB on the simple average of the closing price of gold of 999 purity of the week preceding the date of redemption, as published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association Ltd. (IBJA).

"Accordingly, the price for the final redemption due on Nov. 30, 2023, shall be Rs 6,132 per unit of SGB based on the simple average of the closing price of gold for the week Nov. 20–24, 2023," it said in a notification on Nov. 24.

The first tranche in 2015 was issued at a price of Rs 2,684.

The investors in the SGB 2015-I would have received a CAGR return of 10.88% plus an annual interest rate of 2.5%. This is part of the initial issue, which received 2.75% annual interest but was later revised down to 2.5%.

According to the tax provisions, if the sovereign gold bonds are held till maturity, there will be no tax on the capital gains.