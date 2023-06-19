First Sovereign Gold Bond Issue Of The Year Gives Investors A Good Entry Opportunity

The price of gold has been on an upswing in the last year and if one looks at the international prices, the return has been around 6%, while the return on Indian gold has been 16%. This higher return locally is due to the depreciation of the rupee against the dollar over the last one year. Analysts and market watchers have been looking at gold as a safe haven due to the recession risk in the U.S. and Europe and the slow economic recovery in China.

In addition, the current pause and the eventual rate cuts by the Federal Reserve in the U.S. is expected to boost the price of gold. There has been a rise in interest from investors to shore up their gold exposure but since the start of the financial year there has been no new issue of the Sovereign Gold bonds, which made a lot of them wait for one to come.

This wait has also come as a boon for them in terms of prices as these have retreated slightly from recent highs. This is reflected in the price of the latest Sovereign Gold Bond issue, which has been fixed at Rs 5,926 per gram with a discount of Rs 50 for investors who invest online and use a digital mode of payment.