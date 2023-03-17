First Republic Shares Resume Slide As Investors Assess Aid

Shares in First Republic fell as much as 15% in US premarket trading, underperforming fellow regional banks, having already fallen by a record 60% so far this week. The losses follow a volatile session on Thursday, when the stock plunged as much as 36% before ending the day with a 10% gain, after the biggest banks on Wall Street, including JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America Corp., Citigroup Inc. and Wells Fargo & Co., pledged $30 billion of fresh cash for the lender.