First Republic Slides Even As Regional Bank Stocks Rebound

Shares of the struggling San Francisco-based bank slumped by as much as 22%, extending a recent rout that had taken First Republic down more than 80% in two weeks. Meanwhile, other mid-sized US lenders saw renewed interest from investors as New York Community Bancorp jumped by a record 40% after taking over Signature Bank’s deposits and some of its loans. Western Alliance Bancorp rose 9.7%, while PacWest Bancorp gained 23% and the KBW Regional Banking Index added 3.6%.