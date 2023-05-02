First Republic Sale Fills Bankers With Relief and Worry

The reaction to the takeover was very different from the March collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, which triggered widespread turmoil, Joe Zhao, a managing partner at venture fund Millennia Capital, said in an interview at the Milken conference. With First Republic’s stock plunging for weeks, many venture capitalists and startups have opened up multiple bank accounts and gravitated toward fintech banking companies, some of which offer insurance on deposits above the FDIC’s $250,000 limit, Zhao said.