First Republic Bank To Weigh Up To $100 Billion In Asset Sales
The lender is trying to shore up its balance sheet to avoid being seized by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.
(Bloomberg) -- First Republic Bank is exploring divesting $50 billion to $100 billion of long-dated securities and mortgages as part of a broader rescue plan, according to people with knowledge of the matter.
Any sales would help reduce the bank’s asset-liability mismatch, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information. Potential buyers, including large US banks, could potentially receive warrants or preferred equity as an incentive to buy assets above their market value, one of the people said.
The lender is trying to shore up its balance sheet to avoid being seized by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and clear the path for a possible capital raise, the person said. It may need the US government to facilitate negotiations with some of the country’s largest banks to stabilize the lender as it executes its turnaround, the person added. That would be a much cheaper alternative than a failure of the company.
A spokesman for the San Francisco-based firm declined to comment.
First Republic fell as much as 30% Tuesday after reporting a bigger-than-expected drop in deposits in the first quarter. The figure fell to $104.5 billion, well below the $137 billion average of analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg. The total included a $30 billion infusion from 11 of the largest US lenders.
The bank on Monday confirmed it’s exploring strategic options. “We are working to restructure our balance sheet,” Chief Financial Officer Neal Holland said in a statement.
