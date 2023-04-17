First Republic Worked Hard To Woo Rich Clients. It Was the Bank's Undoing

Last month, First Republic’s predicament prompted Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to suggest an unusual industry-funded stopgap that led to JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America Corp. and nine other US banks depositing $30 billion for at least 120 days. The move aimed to ensure the lender could keep operating smoothly while working on a solution. So long as it continues to have ample cash on hand, it can avoid costly asset sales, explore rescue deals, try persuading depositors to return or wait for debts on its books to regain their value or be repaid.