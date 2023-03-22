First Republic Rescue May Rely On US Backing To Reach A Deal

First Republic, a San Francisco-based lender known for catering to wealthy tech executives, has lost 89% of its stock market value this year as customers pulled their money, pressuring the bank to sell assets that had declined in value amid interest-rate hikes. An attempt by 11 stronger banks to shore up the firm by depositing $30 billion last week gave the company and advisers including JPMorgan Chase & Co. more time to find a way to resolve the strains.