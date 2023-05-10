First Citizens Deposits Beat Estimates In Wake Of SVB Deal

First Citizens earnings give investors the first significant look at how its rescue deal for SVB in late March — which vaulted it into the top 15 US banks — impacted the lender. First Citizens had agreed to buy $72 billion of SVB’s assets at a discount of $16.5 billion, and assumed $56 billion of its deposits. It said at that time that 17 legacy branches will begin operating as Silicon Valley Bank, a division of First Citizens.