AI Study Says Stocks Already Pricing a Job-Replacement Premium

On the surface, the findings sound like more evidence of impending job replacement — fodder for the idea that companies will fire workers and hire chatbots on the cheap instead. But Schubert — a UCLA economist and one of the study’s authors — suggested an alternate theory: If large language models performed some of the cognitive grunt work, the humans would have more time to complete tasks that the AI cannot. In this scenario, companies become more productive, people keep their jobs, and share prices of AI-savvy firms swell.