Fired-Up Traders Get Burned In ‘Everything Selloff’

Since the turn of the century, investors have mostly demanded higher returns on riskier assets. But that’s not how it’s been this year. In July, forward earnings yield for the Russell 1000 — the reciprocal of its price-earnings ratio — stood at 4.8%, below the 5.4% payout offered by investment grade corporate bonds. Morgan Stanley strategist Andrew Sheets found that only happened 2% of the time in the last two decades.