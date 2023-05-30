Fire In NRL Refinery

A fire broke out in the hydrocracker unit of Numaligarh Refinery Ltd., in Assam's Golaghat district on Monday, an official said.

The fire has been brought under control and there is no report of casualties or injuries, NRL spokesperson Madhuchanda Addhikari told PTI.

The fire broke out in Vessel VV-4 of the refinery's hydrocarbon unit at around 7.20 p.m. and fire fighters were immediately rushed to the spot to douse the fire, she said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be known and preliminary investigation into it has begun, she said.

The quantum of the loss incurred is yet to be ascertained, Adhikari added.