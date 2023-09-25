FIR Against Anand Mahindra, Gurnani In UP Scorpio Accident Death

A first information report was registered against billionaire Anand Mahindra, chairman of Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., on the order of a Kanpur court over the death of a man in an accident involving the company's Scorpio multi-utility vehicle.

According to the FIR, which also names the company's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer CP Gurnani and 11 others, including the dealer, Uttar Pradesh resident Rajesh Mishra alleged that his son died last year in the accident as the airbag of the Mahindra Scorpio he had purchased didn't open.

BQ Prime awaits the company's response to emailed queries.

Mishra had gifted a Rs 17.4 lakh Mahindra Scorpio to his son Apoorv in December 2020. He claimed that he bought the vehicle based on the advertised safety features and technology and Twitter and Instagram posts by Anand Mahindra, the FIR said.

On Jan. 14, 2022, Apoorv, while returning to Kanpur from Lucknow in the Scorpio, met with an accident and died. The vehicle hit a divider because of the fog and rolled over, according to the FIR. He and his two friends were wearing seat belts, which has been confirmed by the police, the FIR said. Apoorv died on the spot.

Mishra alleged that the airbag, a key safety feature, did not open, and this led to his son's death.

The police filed the case under IPC Sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery), 304-A (causing death by negligence), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 120-B (criminal conspiracy).

The police are investigating the matter.