Fintech Industry Bodies Expedite Formation Of Self-Regulatory Organisations

FACE applied to become an SRO in January 2022. Recently, it released a new code of conduct, based on seven principles, binding on all its members.

“The earlier code of conduct focused on customers. But this time, there is greater focus on governance as well as customer conduct,” said Iyer. “…the sole objective of this code is to build trust in the digital lending ecosystem and focus on regulating its customers,” he said.

Any company that wants to be a member needs to sign up to the code of conduct and follow it. It is not just a condition for membership but also a prerequisite for its renewal, according to Sugandh Saxena, chief executive officer, FACE.

“At the time of onboarding, we take a declaration that they would abide by the code of conduct. Hence, it is the most important document in terms of onboarding of any member and is binding on them,” said Saxena.

But as of now, there is no negative incentive for not complying, according to Iyer. “The focus is on ensuring that a stronger culture comes from this group and each member follows it,” he said.

FACE, however, is in the process of forming an independent enforcement committee and expects to constitute it in the next three months, according to Saxena. The committee would not just address instances of non-compliance but also provide guidance to FACE on matters of importance.

“We are approaching candidates outside FACE who have experience in the financial sector and digital lending space. This would ensure that they are not influenced by their membership. We are looking at having three people to begin with,” said Saxena.

Another thing that is also under consideration is how to do an independent audit on the code of conduct, according to a person associated with FACE, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The idea is how FACE as an association will do an independent review of the member companies, whether it will be a self-assessment by the organisation or some other way is a subject matter of discussion and is still one year away, said the person quoted above.