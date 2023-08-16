Finolex Cables Targets Rs 500 Crore Revenue From Appliances Over Three Years

Finolex Cables Ltd. could have done better in the appliances segment in the first quarter which missed estimates, according to Chief Financial Officer Mahesh Viswanathan.

The appliances segment's performance lagged due to persistent "reluctance and letting go of discretionary spends", Viswanathan told BQ Prime in an interview. He highlighted that unseasonal rain in parts of the country in April and May also affected the business.

The company aims to earn Rs 500 crore in revenue from the appliances business over the next two–three years and is on track currently, the CFO said.