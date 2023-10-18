Financial Markets Can Adapt To Geopolitical Events, Says Standard Chartered's Manpreet Gill
Majority of Middle East conflicts over the last five to six decades had no impact on financial markets, he said.
Financial markets have the ability to adapt to changing geopolitical events, like those of the current conflict in Ukraine and the Israel-Hamas war, according to Standard Chartered Bank's Manpreet Gill.
"We are living in a geopolitically charged world. Financial markets have a knack of it," Gill, chief investment officer of Africa, Middle East and Europe at the bank, told BQ Prime's Niraj Shah.
"When we look at history of Middle East conflicts, the vast majority of them over the last five to six decades had no impact on financial markets, including on oil prices. The conflict between Israel and its neighbours didn't cause interruptions in oil supplies. There were some events like the Gulf War (of 1991) that did," he said.
The equity market seasonality in September was poor and is likely to improve by the year-end, according to Gill. "We'd rather own Japanese equities than U.S. ones," he said, referring to the earnings performance of U.S. companies.
A looming question for investors is how much the growth in the U.S. and world economy slowed due to elevated interest rates and higher bond yields than earnings yield of S&P 500 companies. "We stand for high quality, longer-term bonds relative to equities," he said.
Diversify And Balance
In terms of investments in Indian markets, Gill said it is time to balance exposure to equities and bonds. "It is about diversification."
Indian equities are "not immune" to volatility in global markets, but the economic growth outlook for India is "incrementally better" than others in the emerging and developed world, Gill said.
"Bond yields on G-Secs are interesting and though there are inflation pressures, it is not as significant as in the U.S.," he said. "We don't want to miss the opportunities that bond yields are providing. For income-oriented investors, this is not a bad time to lock in yields for the next few years."
Watch The Full Interview Here: