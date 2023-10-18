Financial Markets Can Adapt To Geopolitical Events, Says Standard Chartered's Manpreet Gill

Financial markets have the ability to adapt to changing geopolitical events, like those of the current conflict in Ukraine and the Israel-Hamas war, according to Standard Chartered Bank's Manpreet Gill.

"We are living in a geopolitically charged world. Financial markets have a knack of it," Gill, chief investment officer of Africa, Middle East and Europe at the bank, told BQ Prime's Niraj Shah.

"When we look at history of Middle East conflicts, the vast majority of them over the last five to six decades had no impact on financial markets, including on oil prices. The conflict between Israel and its neighbours didn't cause interruptions in oil supplies. There were some events like the Gulf War (of 1991) that did," he said.