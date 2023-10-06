The Rich Are Flocking To Singapore. Bankers Stick With Hong Kong

Meanwhile, in the battle to be Asia’s top financial center, the balance remains in favor of Hong Kong, at least as far as Wall Street is concerned. Hong Kong is still the first stop for businesses looking to crack the world’s second-largest economy; Singapore’s economic backyard in Southeast Asia is far smaller. The 10-nation region has a population of 680 million and an economy of $3 trillion, compared with China’s 1.4 billion people and $18 trillion economy. While ­Singapore has been luring some Chinese wealth, Hong Kong is still loaded with high-net-worth clients for bankers; it’s home to almost half the hedge fund managers in Asia, according to Preqin Ltd. data.