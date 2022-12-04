Finance Ministry Weighs IRDAI Plan To Allow Insurers To Sell Financial Products

Vighnesh Shahane, managing director and chief executive officer of Ageas Federal Life Insurance explained that a composite license would allow life insurance companies to sell non-life products and non-life insurers to sell life insurance.

Separately, proposal to allow life insurers to sell indemnity health products is also being considered, he said. Existing regulations allow life insurance companies to offer health benefit/lumpsum schemes but not indemnity products. This amendment would allow the 28 lakh life insurance agents of 24 companies in India to sell health insurance allowing better penetration.

An industry expert from a listed general insurance company told BQ Prime that composite licenses will help companies achieve synergies of distribution, cost and capital. "It will enable companies to sell combi-products enabling them to meet specific customer needs through product innovation."

Shahane, however, does not expect most of the companies to go in for a composite license. "The top six to seven insurers have both life and non-life, so most insurers might not jump in to opting for a composite license." He does not see consolidation happening anytime soon because both life and non-life businesses, he said, require a different skill set, more capital, different risk appetite, solvency and people.

Emkay Global's Insurance Analyst Avinash Singh in his note stated: "On a positive note, one can hope for product innovation with the new category of specialised and composite insurers coming up." On the other hand, he said that one can be sceptical about the operations and offering of a life and a general company in a composite insurer, considering the contrasting nature of both businesses.