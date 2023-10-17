Finance Ministry Fixes Ceiling For Ad Hoc Bonus At Rs 7,000 For Government Employees

The Finance Ministry on Tuesday fixed the ceiling for computing non-productivity linked bonus (ad hoc bonus) for central government employees at Rs 7,000 for 2022-23.

In an office memorandum, the Department of Expenditure under the Finance Ministry said non-productivity linked bonus (ad hoc bonus) equivalent to 30 days emoluments for the accounting year 2022-23 has been granted to the central government employees in Group 'C' and all non-gazetted employees in Group B', who are not covered by any productivity-linked bonus scheme.

The ceiling for payment of ad hoc bonus under these orders will be monthly emoluments of Rs 7,000, it said.