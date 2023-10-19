Nirmala Sitharaman Tells Banks To Work With Shipping Ministry For Maritime Financing

Maritime arbitration within India must be encouraged, and the maritime insurance and indemnity sector needs to be improved in the country, she said.

"I feel a need has been felt for a full-fledged, India-owned and India-based protection and indemnity entity. It is important to have such an entity of India’s ownership and that would be a useful suggestion for the ministry to take it forward," she said.

An Indian-origin indemnity entity would reduce India’s vulnerability to international sanctions, provide protection of liabilities to ships operating in coastal waters and inland waters, and offer India a foothold in protection and indemnity business globally, Sitharaman said.

In terms of financing, the minister urged the shipping ministry to fast-track approved asset monetisation plans, as that would enable more funds.

"Of 12 major ports, in nine of them, there are 31 different projects of asset monetisation (that) have been identified and approved... These are part of the asset monetisation pipeline and are expected to give an estimated Rs 14,483 crore," she said.