Finance Minister Sitharaman To Attend Paris Summit For New Global Financing Pact

The summit is being co-organised by France, Barbados and India.

21 Jun 2023, 1:41 PM IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Source: Ministry of Finance/Twitter)

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday embarked on a visit to France to attend the Paris summit for a 'New Global Financing Pact'.

On the sidelines of the two-day summit, scheduled during June 22-23, Sitharaman will have multilateral and bilateral engagements with her counterparts, the finance ministry said.

The summit will bring together heads of state and government, ministers, leaders of key international organisations, representatives of global financial institutions, private sector and civil society representatives.

"Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman embarks on an official visit to Paris, France for the Summit for the #NewGlobalFinancingPact scheduled during June 22-23, 2023," the ministry tweeted.

The objective of the summit is to set the foundations for a new global financing architecture beyond the Bretton Woods system to address climate change, biodiversity crisis and development challenges.

