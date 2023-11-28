Finance Minister Sitharaman Demands Action, Not Words At COP 28

'So, IMEC, or the India Middle East Europe Economic Corridor is not going to be dependent on one or the other major event of concern, but it is something on which the vision drives the implementation in the long run. So, it's going to face challenges alright, but it has got its own strengths, and countries who are directly or indirectly in connection with this project are absolutely clear that this, through India, is going to be critical for global trade, global partnerships and also making sure that this corridor will benefit each one of these countries,” she added.