Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Will Lead The 164th Income Tax Day Celebrations On July 24
Income Tax Day 2023 or Aaykar Diwas will be celebrated on Monday, July 24.
India's Income Tax Day is celebrated every year on July 24 to commemorate the introduction of income tax in India on the same day in the year 1860.
A day ahead of the celebration, the Ministry of Finance has announced that Union Finance Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman will preside over the 164th Income Tax Day celebrations in the presence of Union Minister of State for Finance Shri Pankaj Chaudhary tomorrow, July 24 2023, from 18.00 hours IST onwards at Plenary Hall, Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.
Union Finance Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman will preside over the 164th Income Tax Day celebrations in the presence of Union Minister of State for Finance Shri Pankaj Chaudhary, tomorrow, 24th July 2023, from 18.00 Hours IST onwards at Plenary Hall, Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.
Income Tax Day 2023 Celebrations
The Income Tax Department of Mumbai has already started the celebrations of IT Day 2023 by engaging in multiple events and activities.
On Sunday, July 23 the IT Department held a cyclothon which saw the participation of over 300 department officials and officers. The event was flagged off by actor Suniel Shetty and Vicky Kaushal, along with Indian Rifle shooter and world cup medalist Ayonika Paul.
The Cyclothon event saw the enthusiastic cyclists complete a route of 12 Km starting from Aayakar Bhavan in Mumbai, and passing through the iconic and heritage sites of Mumbai such as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Station, Hutatma Chowk, Oval Maidan and Opera House.
Here are some visuals of the event:
The Income Tax Department of Mumbai also celebrated IT Day 2023 with the younger generation by organising poster-making, essay and slogan-writing competitions in the seven department colonies of Mumbai on July 16. The children of department officials participated with much zest in these competitions and showcased their creativity, talent, and imagination.
Here’s a glimpse of their creativity:
ITR Filing 2023
The last date for filing Income tax returns for the Financial Year 2022-23 (AY 2023-24) is July 31, 2023.
The Income Tax department has been reminding the taxpayers of this deadline through various mediums and channels to ensure that the taxes are filed on time.
On July 19, the Income Tax Department thanked taxpayers & tax professionals for having helped the department reach the milestone of 3 crore Income Tax Returns (ITRs), 7 days early this year, compared to the preceding year.
Will Finance Ministry extend the ITR filing due date?
The Finance Ministry is not planning to extend the July 31 deadline for income tax return filing, Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra said on July 16.
"We expect that the filing would be higher than the last year... we are hopeful that it should be more than the last year," he told news agency PTI during an interview.