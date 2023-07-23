Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Will Lead The 164th Income Tax Day Celebrations On July 24

The Income Tax Department of Mumbai has already started the celebrations of IT Day 2023 by engaging in multiple events and activities.

On Sunday, July 23 the IT Department held a cyclothon which saw the participation of over 300 department officials and officers. The event was flagged off by actor Suniel Shetty and Vicky Kaushal, along with Indian Rifle shooter and world cup medalist Ayonika Paul.

The Cyclothon event saw the enthusiastic cyclists complete a route of 12 Km starting from Aayakar Bhavan in Mumbai, and passing through the iconic and heritage sites of Mumbai such as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Station, Hutatma Chowk, Oval Maidan and Opera House.

Here are some visuals of the event: