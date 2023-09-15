Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Says 22 Nations In Talks With India For Rupee Trade

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that about 22 countries are negotiating and approaching India to see if bilateral trades can be held in the rupee.

"Also many of those countries are running short on dollar reserves, but yet their basic trade cannot be stopped," Sitharaman said in an exclusive interview with NDTV. "So they see Indian rupee as a stable currency."

India understands their development needs and also because Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been in touch with their leadership for bringing them onboard the development goals, the finance minister said. "And for achieving their development goals, they find it easy to talk to us about having rupee trade."

The push for trade in currencies other than the dollar has gained momentum after the U.S. and its European allies slapped sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. India has been settling oil trade with Russia through a special rupee-rouble window.