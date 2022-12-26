ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Admitted To AIIMS

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here on Monday, PTI reported citing sources.
Save
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo: Nirmala Sitharaman/Facebook)</p></div>
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo: Nirmala Sitharaman/Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences on Monday, sources said.

The 63-year-old has been admitted in a private ward of the hospital. She was taken to the hospital around 12 noon.

More details are awaited.

ADVERTISEMENT