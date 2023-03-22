Finance Minister Gahlot Presents Rs 78,800-Crore Budget In Delhi Assembly

The Delhi Finance Minister, Kailash Gahlot, presented a Rs 78,800 crore budget in the state assembly on Wednesday for the financial year 2023–24 with the announcement of nine schemes as part of the G-20 preparations.

The Delhi government's budget size for 2022–23 was Rs 75,800 crore and Rs 69,000 crore in the preceding year.

This was the first time that Gahlot presented the budget after taking charge of the finance department following the resignation of deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who was arrested by the CBI in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam case.

"I would have been happier if this budget had been presented by Manish Sisodia, who is like my elder brother. The budget is an expression of expectations and aspirations of the people," Gahlot said in his budget speech.