Finance And Consumption Crucial In Driving Economic Growth, Says Dinshaw Irani
India is currently in a favorable position, however there might be some market volatility due to the upcoming elections, he said.
In a growing economy, the most significant success stories come from two sectors: finance and consumption, according to Helios Capital Management (India) Pvt.'s Dinshaw Irani. These sectors play a crucial role in driving the country's overall economic growth, he said.
Financial institutions have a dual impact; they not only support consumer spending but also provide funding for capital expenditure, Irani, chief executive officer at Helios Capital, told BQ Prime's Niraj Shah.
Credit growth, which was previously lagging, is now showing significant improvement. It is in a very healthy state now, Irani said.
"Coming to consumption, discretionary is the space you want to be," Irani said.
Where Does India Stand?
India is currently in a favourable position. However, in the short term, there might be some market volatility due to the upcoming elections. "But overall, I think we are in a very sweet spot," Irani said.
Domestic institutional investors are going to be driving the index from here on, as a significant shift is taking place. Foreign institutional investors are busy selling off stocks, while domestic institutional investors are on a buying spree, according to Irani.
Views On Rural Economy
According to a recent Bloomberg report, the government is considering boosting cash support for farmers. Irani noted that the focus on the rural economy was expected not just because of the upcoming central elections but also because the rural economy is currently under some stress.