Finance And Consumption Crucial In Driving Economic Growth, Says Dinshaw Irani

In a growing economy, the most significant success stories come from two sectors: finance and consumption, according to Helios Capital Management (India) Pvt.'s Dinshaw Irani. These sectors play a crucial role in driving the country's overall economic growth, he said.

Financial institutions have a dual impact; they not only support consumer spending but also provide funding for capital expenditure, Irani, chief executive officer at Helios Capital, told BQ Prime's Niraj Shah.

Credit growth, which was previously lagging, is now showing significant improvement. It is in a very healthy state now, Irani said.

"Coming to consumption, discretionary is the space you want to be," Irani said.