FIFA World Cup 2030 To Be Hosted By Morocco, Portugal, Spain
FIFA announced that the soccer World Cup in 2030 will be hosted by Morocco, Portugal and Spain.
Additionally, FIFA said that a celebration ceremony will be held in Uruguay’s capital, Montevideo, where the first ever FIFA World Cup took place. One World Cup match will be held in each of Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay.
