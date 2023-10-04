FIFA World Cup 2030 To Be Hosted By Morocco, Portugal, Spain

BQPrimeBusiness NewsFIFA World Cup 2030 To Be Hosted By Morocco, Portugal, Spain
FIFA announced that the soccer World Cup in 2030 will be hosted by Morocco, Portugal and Spain.

04 Oct 2023, 9:45 PM IST
FRANKFURT, GERMANY - DECEMBER 5: The World Cup Trophy during the 2006 FIFA World Cup Qualifying Group Draw at the Messe Frankfurt on December 5, 2003 in Franfurt, Germany. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)
(Bloomberg) -- FIFA announced that the soccer World Cup in 2030 will be hosted by Morocco, Portugal and Spain.

Additionally, FIFA said that a celebration ceremony will be held in Uruguay’s capital, Montevideo, where the first ever FIFA World Cup took place. One World Cup match will be held in each of Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

