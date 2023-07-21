Fiat Loses Case As Mahindra's Jeep Copy Allowed To Sell In US

Mahindra contended that Roxor’s 2018 and 2019 models — subject to the legal action — were no longer in production and the 2020 version had a fresh look with further design changes planned. In December that year, the ITC said that the post-2020 Roxor doesn’t infringe on the Jeep trade dress, modifying its previous order to exempt the redesigned Roxor from an import ban.