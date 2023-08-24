Festive Demand Set To Boost Indian Economy Even As Inflation Persists

Economic activity continues to hold up and is expected to get a further fillip from the upcoming festive season.

From Raksha Bandhan on Aug. 30 until November, there will be expected infusion of about Rs 3 lakh crore by way of sale of goods, said Pravin Khandelwal, national secretary general of the Confederation of All India Traders. The trading community is gearing up to meet the demands during Raksha Bandhan, Ganesh Chaturthi, Navratri, Dussehra, and Diwali, he said.

Saif Khan, managing director and chief executive officer at BSH Home Appliances, anticipates a positive momentum in customer demand for premium home appliances. Unseasonal rains and floods have adversely affected the consumer sentiments in the first quarter of the fiscal year, said Khan, and the industry is now geared up to meet the expected growth in demand.

The August-December festive season in India is traditionally a period of consumption and investment, driving demand. Festive sales are a barometer of the economy's performance, even more this year as consumers grapple with inflation and first quarter demand was affected by unseasonal rains.