Ferrari’s New Plant For Electric Supercars To Be Ready Next Year

The carmaker’s transition to electrification has progressed more slowly than rivals with the maker of distinctive supercars taking careful steps to keep its combustion-engine buying clientele on side. Porsche AG, Europe’s most valuable carmaker after last year’s blockbuster initial public offering, unveiled the battery Taycan in 2019 with sales of the e-Macan due to start in 2024 followed by an electric Cayenne the year after.