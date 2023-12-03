Bugatti, Ferrari, Mercedes Are The Most Expensive Classic Cars Of 2023

The top of the classic car industry this year can be described in just three words: nothing new here. Of the 10 cars sold publicly at the highest prices, seven bore the badge of the dancing stallion from Modena, Italy, including a 1972 Ferrari 312 PB that sold for €12 million at RM Sotheby’s on May 19. The other marques on the list will be familiar to any blue-chip collector: A 1957 Jaguar XKSS sold for $13.2 million at RM Sotheby’s on Aug. 18 and a 2022 Bugatti Chiron Profilée sold for €9.7 million at RM Sotheby’s on Jan. 31.