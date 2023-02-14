Ferrari Heir Races Onto World’s Richest List With 400% Stock Boom

Shares of the Maranello, Italy-based automaker are trading near record highs after full-year results beat expectations and the company raised its 2023 outlook on strong demand for high-margin models like its new €390,000 ($418,000) Purosangue crossover. The manufacturer is also making a push into more sustainable vehicles and plans to unveil its first fully electric Ferrari in 2025, Chief Executive Officer Benedetto Vigna said in an interview this month.