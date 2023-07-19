Federal Bank's Board To Consider Issuance Of Preference Shares To IFC

Federal Bank Ltd. said on Tuesday that its board will meet on July 21 to consider raising funds through the issue of preference shares to qualified institutional buyers.

The bank plans to issue 7.26 crore preference shares to the International Finance Corp., IFC Financial Institutions Growth Fund, and the IFC Emerging Asia Fund, according to an exchange filing.

The minimum subscription price per share for a preferential issue to QIB shall not exceed Rs 131.91 per equity share, the filing said.

The board will also decide on the issuance of debt securities, including AT-1 bonds, Tier II bonds, long-term bonds, masala bonds, and ESG bonds.

The trading window for dealing in the securities shall remain closed from July 19 to July 23. It will reopen on Monday, July 24.