Federal Bank Q1 Results: Net Profit Falls 5.4% On Higher Provisions

Federal Bank Ltd.'s net profit fell 5.41% quarter-on-quarter for the quarter ended June 30 on the back of a sequential rise in provisions.

The private lender's first-quarter net profit stood at Rs 854 crore, compared with Rs 903 crore in the previous quarter, according to an exchange filing. On annualised basis, net profit rose 42%.

Net interest income rose 19.6% from a year ago to Rs 1,919 crore. Other income rose 62% year-on-year to Rs 732 crore.

The asset quality position of the lender weakened, with the gross non-performing asset ratio rising marginally to 2.38%. The net NPA ratio remained flat at 0.69%.

Provisions rose 33.4% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 155.6 crore.