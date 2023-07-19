Federal Bank Fixes Floor Price Of Rs 132.59 Per Share For QIP

BQPrimeBusiness NewsFederal Bank Fixes Floor Price Of Rs 132.59 Per Share For QIP
Private sector lender Federal Bank on Wednesday said the board has a fixed floor price of Rs 132.59 per equity share

19 Jul 2023, 10:41 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Federal Bank Ltd. (Source: Company)</p></div>
Federal Bank Ltd. (Source: Company)

Pursuant to regulation, the bank may at its discretion offer a discount of not more than 5% on the floor price calculated for the issue, Federal Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The bank had posted a 42% rise in net profit at Rs 1,147 crore for the June quarter as against Rs 807 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income in the first quarter of the current fiscal rose to Rs 5,757 crore from Rs 4,081 crore in the same period a year ago.

