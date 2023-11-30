Fed’s John Williams Expects Policy To Stay Restrictive For Some Time
(Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams reiterated the Fed’s benchmark lending rate is at or near its peak level and said monetary policy is “quite restrictive.”
Rates are “estimated to be the most restrictive in 25 years,” Williams said in remarks at the Bretton Woods Committee conference at the New York Fed. “I expect it will be appropriate to maintain a restrictive stance for quite some time to fully restore balance and to bring inflation back to our 2 percent longer-run goal on a sustained basis.”
Fed officials are expected to leave interest rates steady when they meet next month, giving themselves more time to evaluate the economy after raising rates aggressively from near zero in March 2022 to above 5% in July. At the same time, bond traders have been ramping up their bets on an abrupt end to the central bank’s tightening cycle, and had been pricing in the first interest-rate cut by May.
Data released Thursday showed US consumers dialed back their spending in October from the prior month as inflation continued to cool, suggesting the economy is shifting into a lower gear. Inflation-adjusted personal spending rose 0.2% last month after a downwardly revised 0.3% advance in September, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis.
The report also showed the core personal consumption expenditures price index, which strips out the volatile food and energy components, rose 0.2% last month, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis report out Thursday. From a year ago, the Federal Reserve’s preferred gauge of underlying inflation advanced 3.5%.
