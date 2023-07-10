Powell Haunted By Repo Crisis As Fed Aims To Cut Balance Sheet

RBC Capital Markets analysis indicates that, so far, about 60% of the Treasury’s sales are coming from draining the RRP. Even that pace is faster than Blake Gwinn and Izaac Brook expected, and those strategists see the rate slipping to 45% to 50%. If households and companies keep pouring cash into money-market funds, they say, that could leave them still needing to park large amounts in the RRP, slowing its decline.