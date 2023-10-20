Even Jerome Powell Is Having Trouble Reading This Economy

In short, the longer-term path ahead is anyone’s guess. All we can do is focus on the near and present, so let’s start by doing just that.At the time of writing, Fed funds futures imply just 2% odds of a Fed rate increase next month and about one-in-four odds of a hike at the year’s last meeting in December. Over the course of the past month, few policymakers(1) have explicitly endorsed an need for further rate increases. Working in favor of the doves was a string of relatively benign inflation data. On a three-month and six-month annualized basis, core personal consumption expenditures inflation — the Fed’s preferred gauge — is running at just about 2.2% and 3%, respectively(2) — essentially within spitting distance of the Fed’s 2% target.What would it take for officials to confidently arrive at the conclusion that a reacceleration is afoot? Inflation data can be erratic from month to month, and it’s subject to revisions. As a consequence, you’d need essentially all of the forthcoming inflation data published before the year’s final decision (two CPI and PCE reports) to be quite bad to meaningfully shift the six-month moving averages. To get the 6-month trendline moving up again on core PCE, you’d need, for example, at least one 0.4% month-on-month increase(3). Could it happen? Sure, but the short calendar alone suggests it’s unlikely to transpire before the end of the year.